SNAP Income Limits Increase Thursday

ST. PAUL -- More Minnesota Families will qualify for SNAP starting Thursday.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, income limit increases to 200% of the federal poverty level. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Human Services say now that a family of three making less than $46,000 may be eligible, an additional 1400 households may become eligible for SNAP benefits.

Officials say the new change won’t increase the monthly amount of SNAP assistance available for a family already enrolled, but that more Minnesota Families will be eligible to receive nutrition assistance.

The Minnesota Legislature changed the income limits in the 2022 session and it was signed into law by Governor Walz. This is the first increase in the income guidelines since 2010 when the income was raised from 130% to 165% of the federal poverty guideline.

