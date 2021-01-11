Minnesotans to See Increase in Food Benefits

UNDATED – Struggling Minnesotans currently receiving food support will soon see a bump in their monthly benefit for the next six months.

Residents and households receiving the maximum amount per month from the federally-funded SNAP or state-funded MFIP food assistance programs will receive 15 percent more in support added to their benefits through the end of June.

This means a family of four receiving the maximum benefit will receive $782, an increase of $102.

The increase is automatic; individuals do not need to apply to receive extra benefits.

Food assistance is in high demand nationally due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, just over 21,000 people in the tri-county area received food assistance each month, with over 13,300 of them in Stearns County.

In Minnesota, the current average monthly SNAP benefit for each household member is $109, and the average SNAP benefit per person per meal is $1.22.