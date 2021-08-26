Smelling Smoke Again Today? NWS in Duluth Has the Answer
UNDDATED -- Smelling smoke out there?
Winds switched around overnight to the northeast pushing the smoke southwest into Duluth and parts of northwest Wisconsin.
Winds should eventually switch to the east which will push the smoke westward.
Keep windows closed and limit outside activities!
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued air quality alerts for western Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota, but they have not issued an alert yet for central Minnesota.