Slight Storm Risk in Minnesota Saturday Afternoon

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon & evening (Marginal Risk or Level 1/5).

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Hail & gusty winds are the hazards with the strongest storms.

The main threat area will be across eastern Minnesota & western Wisconsin between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud has had just .67 inches of rain so far this month, only a little over two inches of rain going back to late April. So a rain shower would be welcomed.

The St. Cloud area is now listed as in an 'extreme drought'.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Hot & humid weather builds next week with temperatures approaching 100° Wednesday & Thursday.

St. Cloud has had 11 days in the 90s so far this summer. We did have one 100 degree day last summer, but hitting 100 in St. Cloud is very rare, it's only happened about 60 times going back to the late 1800s.

READ RELATED ARTICLES