Slain Northern Minnesota Law Officer Identified

Red Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - The northern Minnesota law officer who was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday has been identified.

Red Lake Director of Public Safety Michael Burns says Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke died from gunshot wounds he suffered while responding to a call about a suicidal man in a residence with children possibly present. He says the suspect opened fire when Red Lake officers arrived at the scene and Officer Bialke was shot.

He was rushed to the Indian Health Service Hospital where he died from his injuries.  A news release says Officer Bialke was a six-year veteran of the Red Lake Police Department and is survived by his wife and four children.

The suspect had fled into the surrounding woods but was apprehended a short time later. The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting with the investigation. The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, is expected to be arraigned on federal charges over the next few days.

