SJU Students Develops, Launches New Golf Tool Product

COLLEGEVILLE -- What began as an idea for a college Product Design and Prototyping class, has evolved into a now marketable product.

Joseph Luedke is a junior at St. John's University. He says like most great ideas, inspiration struck in the early morning hours back in November of 2020.

I had this idea for a type of device or tool to keep the grip of a golf club dry and out of the dewy grass. It also saw it as a way to help golfers remember the club as often times, much like myself, we will set the club down leave the hole and forget about it.

The result led to the creation of a new golfing tool called The Hummingbird. The product is a six-in-one tool which features a bottle opener, magnet, divot tool, ball alignment stencil, groove cleaner and club rest.

He says it was Entrepreneur Scholars program that morphed his idea from a sketch to an actual product.

That's what helped me not only formulate the idea further, but also learn the financials, the business planning, market research. That was really the catalyst that led me to launch Hummingbird golf.

Luedke says he launched his company's website earlier this week and started taking product orders. The Hummingbird tool cost for $18.99.

He says he hopes to eventually sell the tool at local golf course pro shops sometime in the future.