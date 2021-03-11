SJU Grad Heading To International Space Station Next Month

A St. John's University graduate is headed to space for a second time. Mark Vande Hei will depart for the International Space Station on Friday, April 9th as a flight engineer.

Vande Hei, who graduated from SJU in 1989, will join two Russian cosmonauts on the mission. He previously went to the ISS from September 2017 to February 2018 for 168 days total, returning to Earth on February 28th, 2018.

On that mission he investigated the manufacturing of fiber optic filaments in microgravity, improved the accuracy of implantable glucose biosensors and measured the Sun's energy input to Earth, according to NASA.

This mission, called Expedition 64/65, will conduct experiments to learn more about living off of the Earth's surface.

After leaving SJU, Vande Hei joined the Army, then got his masters degree from Stanford. He was a professor of physics at the U.S. Military Academy before becoming an astronaut in 2009.

Per NASA's release on Vande Hei's mission:

