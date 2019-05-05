SJU Clinches No. 2 Seed in MIAC

The St. John’s University baseball team split a doubleheader with Hamline University on Saturday and clinched the second seed in next week’s conference tournament.

After falling behind, the Johnnies looked like they were going to come back in the first game of the doubleheader. The Oles took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. After three, SJU trailed 5-2. St. John’s had a huge sixth inning, scoring five times and taking their first lead, 7-5.

St. Olaf cut the comeback short by scoring twice in the seventh to tie the game 7-7. They snuck in one more in the extra inning to beat SJU 8-7.

The Johnnies turned it around in the second game. They got out to a 2-0 lead in the first but gave up one to the Oles in the second and two more in the third.

Luckily, they scored two in the bottom of the third to reclaim their lead 4-3. The score would stand through regulation and SJU walked away with the split.

Wyatt Ulrich led the team with three runs on the day. Max Jackson added two.

The Johnnies finish the regular season 28-11 and 13-7 MIAC. They will face no. 3 St. Olaf in St. Paul on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.