SJP’s Fremo Named Girls’ Soccer Coach Of The Year
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local high school soccer coach has been named coach of the year. St. John's Prep's Varsity Girls' Soccer Head Coach Kris Fremo has been named the 2024 Class A coach of the year by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Fremo has been head coach of the soccer team for 16-non consecutive years and has been a coach for the girls' team for 27 years overall. She is known for her encouraging and supportive coaching style and pushing her teams to face tough competition. Senior Captain Natalie Kayser says coach Fremo has been one of the most supportive coaches she has had, and she makes players feel heard.
Fremo has been named section coach of the year three times but it is her first Minnesota head coach of the year honor. Fremo is also an upper school art teacher at St. John's Prep, has coached at Sauk-Rapids-Rice High School, and holds a career record of 202 wins, 182 losses, and 35 draws. The Johnnies finished 9-4-1 overall and 7-3-1 in section play this year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!
The Final Day of Moondance Jammin Country 2021