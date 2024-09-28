SJP’s Amanda Bolton & 4 Other Area Students Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalists
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Five area students have been named as semi-finalists for the 70th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. St. John's Prep Senior Amanda Bolton has been named a semi-finalist.
Bolton is co-captain of the soccer and basketball teams, has leadership positions on the National Honor Society, and German Club, and volunteers at the St. Cloud Hospital. Bolton plans to study Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology and says she is grateful to St. John's Prep for the small class sizes that allow her to excel in school because of the personalized attention from teachers.
Other area students named as semi-finalists are Lillian Warren of Becker, Sean Byykkonien of Milaca, Sartell's Borg Irvin, and St. Cloud Tech's Jacob Knier. The National Merit Scholarship Program was established in 1955 and is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships to honor the nation's scholastic champions.
