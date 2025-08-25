May 24, 1928 - August 24, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Suzanne (Stanley) Slominski, who died on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at her residence in Sauk Centre, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Homes. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn., on Thursday, August 28, 2025, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Friday, August 29.

Suzanne Slominski was born May 24, 1928, to Leo and Anne (Schmit) Slominski in Valley City, N.D. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 12, 1946, was received into the novitiate as Sister Stanley on June 17, 1947, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1948, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1951. She returned to her baptismal name in 1968. S. Suzanne celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 1998, her Diamond Jubilee in 2008, and her 75th Jubilee in 2023.

S. Suzanne received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in philosophy at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph. At Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, she received a master’s degree in elementary school administration, a minor in education and a certificate in reading. At St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., she earned an education specialist degree in administration. She also took classes at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud and Southwest Minnesota State College in Marshall, Minn.

S. Suzanne served as an educator and administrator in various Minnesota schools: at St. Benedict’s School in White Earth (1948–1961), St. Paul’s School in St. Cloud (1961–1972), Holy Family School in Sauk Centre (1972–1994), and St. John’s-St. Andrew’s School in Greenwald-Meire Grove (1998–2014). She also served as principal, assistant principal, organist and religious education coordinator in these schools. Upon retirement, she continued to be involved as a computer consultant and in arts and crafts, especially painting glassware and ornaments and crocheting prayer shawls.

S. Suzanne is survived by the sisters in her Benedictine community and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Reverend Leon Slominski, and two sisters, Marge Krause (+Stan) and Annetta Marie, who died in infancy.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.

The funeral will be livestreamed on the St. Benedict's Monastery website at www.sbm.osb.org. A direct link to the livestream is https://sbm.osb.org/spirituality/worship-liturgy/#livestream.

