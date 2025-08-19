September 6, 1933 – August 16, 2025

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, for Sister Lauren (Frances) Keppers, who died on August 16, 2025, at Saint Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, from 3–4:15 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 3 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery, Visitation continues at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, August 20, 2025, at 3:30 p.m.

Lauren (Frances) (Loren) Keppers was born September 6, 1933, to Nicholas J. and Rose Philomena (Reisinger) Keppers in Avon, Minn., the second of seven children. She attended St. Wendelin Grade School in Luxemburg, Minn., and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, Minn. Sister Lauren entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 11, 1951, was received in the novitiate as Sister Loren, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1953, and made perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1956. She changed the spelling of her name in 1984. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee on July 11, 2003, and her 60th Jubilee in 2013.

S. Lauren received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in philosophy at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn., in 1969. She also attended College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, Minn.

S. Lauren served as an educator in elementary education in Sauk Centre, Greenwald, Lastrup, Eden Valley, and Cold Spring, Minn., and in Nassau, Bahamas, at St. Joseph’s School. She worked at the College of Saint Benedict as manager of duplicating services followed by working in the business office at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. In 1994, she completed the cosmetology program at Model College of Hair Design in St. Cloud, was certified and licensed and continued hair care at Saint Raphael’s Convent in St. Cloud and at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. She moved to Saint Scholastica Convent in 2007 where she worked in environmental services, provided hospitality to guests and participated in communal ministries.

S. Lauren is survived by members of her Benedictine community, her sisters, Edith Daniels, Irma (John) Heinen, Bernadette (+Roman, +Marvin Meyer) Zeroth, Geneva (+Bernie) Burke as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Albert (+Erna) and Carl.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.