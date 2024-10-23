Simply The Best: Tech’s Burkstrand Named Minnesota’s ‘Ms. Soccer’

Tech senior soccer player Molly Burkstrand broke the single-season scoring record with her 61st goal of the season in last week's section final win over Alexandria.

That goal broke the single-season Minnesota State High School league record that was previously held by Liz Woerle of Meadow Creek Christian in Andover, who scored 60 goals in 2004.

The win over Alexandria advanced Tech to its third girls soccer state tournament, where Burkstrand will have a chance to add to her record-setting goal total.

The Tigers are unseeded in the upcoming state tournament, despite a 15-0-3 record against Class AA teams during the season. Tech will play against Mankato East on Thursday in Spring Lake Park.

In addition to leading her team to a great season, Burkstrand was named Ms. Soccer Minnesota for Class AA on Wednesday by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

"Molly is just a great kid and a phenomenal athlete, she puts in all the work," Tech head coach Katherine Boardman said told WJON's Jay Caldwell. "We have a great midfield that's able to feed her the ball and she's able to do the rest with her speed and her shot... you can't really stop her.

"A really cool kid, a really great kid, great athlete and I'm super excited for her to play at the next level," Boardman said, adding that Burkstrand has verbally committed to Bemidji State.

