Simon Waltman, 46, Little Falls

November 17, 1977 - July 30, 2024

Simon Waltman, 46 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 30 at Belle Prairie Park in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Little Falls Community High School Gymnasium and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the children of Simon Waltman or the Little Falls Flyers Wrestling Program and Sobieski Skis baseball field. Please wear your Flyers gear, Ski’s gear of favorite sports jersey to visitation and funeral mass.

Simon Waltman was born on November 17, 1977 to Mary (Lashinski) and the late Edward Waltman in Little Falls. He grew up in Sobieski on the family farm with his parents and siblings, Jake and Jessica. Simon attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School until the sixth grade. He then attended the Little Falls Middle School. Simon graduated from the Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1996. He was very active with several Flyer's sports teams while in school. Simon attended Itasca Community College for two years and was a member of the Itasca Baseball Team. He then went onto Bemidji State University to pursue a degree in math while playing baseball for the Beavers. Simon also received his Master’s Degree from MN State University Southwest. After completing his education in 2001, Simon began his career in education in Pierz, MN, He was a math teacher, assistant wrestling coach and would later become the head wrestling coach for the Pioneers. After his twelve-year career in Pierz, Simon returned to his hometown of Little Falls. He was a mathematics teacher at Little Falls High School and was very active with Flyer's sports. From coaching youth football and baseball, Simon would later become the head wrestling coach for the Little Falls Flyer's until his untimely death. Simon was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kim Dreiling on February 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Together they welcomed their two children, Lauren and Jedryk Waltman. Simon also was very involved with the Sobieski Ski's baseball team from 1990 until retiring in 2016. Even though he retired from the Ski's, his Ski's family held a close spot in his heart. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, duck hunting, lifting weights at home and Sunday evening meals with his family after Ski’s baseball games. Simon was a member of the Sobieski Lions and Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Simon will be missed and forever loved by all.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim Waltman of Little Falls; children, Lauren, Jedryk Waltman of Little Falls; son, Daniel Walz of Holdingford; mother, Mary Waltman of Little Falls; brother, Jake (Billie Jo) Waltman of Sobieski; sister, Jessica (Nick) Raad of Eveleth; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary (Kurt) Herold of Hillman, father-in-law, Tom Dreiling of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Kayla (Kyle) Kieffer of Little Falls, Kate (John Person) Herold of Aurora, CO and Sarah Herold of Minneapolis; nieces and nephews, Coltin Waltman, Alex Waltman, Cody Raad, Ada Raad, Hazel Kieffer, Ellie Kieffer, and Clayton Kieffer and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Waltman; grandparents, Dan and Loretta Waltman, George and Betty Lashinski, Henry and Delores Mallak and Carl and Eileen Dreiling.