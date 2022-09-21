Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota
Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival.
Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a 25- to 35-pound calf. Occasionally two calves are born. The calves remain with their mothers for 12 to 18 months. Within a week after birth, newborns are strong enough to walk and swim.
So, hopefully they made it far enough to continue. Apparently if they make it past 50 days, their chances are good and even better if they make it past the critical 100 day mark.
After asking that question, they are prey for wolves and bear. And also people. So, hopefully the little ones (I say that in relation to a fully grown moose) survived.
