Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event.

St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.

Hoeschen says there continues to be the perception that crime is way up in St. Cloud.

Statistically, part one crimes - or person crimes - those consistently over the last 20 years in St. Cloud have gone down. Maybe not as steep as we want them to, but they do go down. As far as property crimes, again, we're seeing it pretty steady across the board.

He says police want to hear feedback from residents about what they feel is happening in their neighborhood.

One of the things we want to do this year is an officer is going to get to every registered block party and one of the things we're going to be asking neighbors is, "what are the things concerning you?". A couple of weeks after that we're going to be organizing a special detail to tackle the problems that neighbors are identifying.

National Night Out events typically run from about 5:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

With so many people buying and selling homes in the past couple of years you may not know the names of all your neighbors anymore. St. Cloud Police say National Night Out coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd is the perfect opportunity for you to introduce yourself.

Hoeschen says even though the past couple of years have been tough for police as a whole, the St. Cloud Police Department continues to feel appreciated and supported by the St. Cloud community.

The night is also a kick-off to the St. Cloud Neighborhood Watch Program. There are 46 St. Cloud neighborhoods signed up for the program right now.

