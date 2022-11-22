5TH ANNUAL 'MAKERS MARKET' AT THE REGENCY

The 5th Annual 'Makers Market' Holiday Shopping event is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The event will be held at The Regency Venue, 912 East St. Germain in downtown St. Cloud, and will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Jules' Bistro will be joining in the fun providing special 'Makers Market' lunches and offering their very popular charcuterie boxes.

Photo by Danielle Dinger

HOW IT ALL STARTED

This is a one-day event, featuring a unique, pop-up experience carrying exclusively handmade crafted items by artists and makers in the St. Cloud area. The whole thing was started by Danielle Dinger, (pictured above) in her own living room, to sell her pottery, but thought she might get a bigger turnout if she invited other artists to participate as well. She was right!

Photo by Danielle Dinger Photo by Danielle Dinger loading...

THE BIG EVENT

The event quickly exploded into a much larger event than she imagined, and now the entire event space at The Regency will be filled, even spilling into the lobby area as guests shop and explore the unique handmade items made by our very own St.Cloud talents.

Photo by Danielle Dinger Photo by Danielle Dinger loading...

AFFORDABLE UNIQUE ITEMS FOR SALE

This year's event will feature over 50 different artists, authors, bakers, and makers all gathered under one roof for a truly unique shopping experience. Almost all of the items for sale will be under $100, with a large percentage of the items available for purchase between $25 and $50.

Photo by Danielle Dinger Photo by Danielle Dinger loading...

MENTORSHIP PROGRAM FOR YOUNG ARTISTS

The event does feature a Mentorship Program for young artists and makers, giving them a chance on honing their skills and making their products ready for the market.

PARKING

Parking will be available on the street for metered parking and also in St. Mary's lot or in the nearby ramps for absolutely free. You can see a full list of the artists, makers, bakers, and authors by clicking HERE now.

Photo by Danielle DInger Photo by Danielle DInger loading...

THIS IS NOT A CRAFT SHOW

Just so you know, this show is NOT a craft show. There will be no MLM companies at this event, or kit crafts. Danielle says, "This is a truly unique all-local-all-handmade holiday shopping boutique. I get so much feedback from shoppers telling me this is the best art fair they’ve ever attended."

