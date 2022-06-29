Shooting Inside Minnesota Movie Theater Tuesday Night

OAKDALE -- There was a shooting inside a Minnesota movie theater late Tuesday night.

Oakdale police say just after 10:00 p.m. they were called to Marcus Cinema on a report of a shooting.

The suspect left the theater on foot and had not been arrested. Police do not believe this was a random act.

A 23-year-old man was found in the theater with suspected gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is from Hugo, Minnesota. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

The incident is being investigated by the Oakdale Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.