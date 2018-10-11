Shirley M. Ringwelski, 87, Becker

February 10, 1931 - October 10, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Shirley M. Ringwelski, age 87, who passed away at CentraCare Hospital in Monticello on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.

Shirley was born February 10, 1931 to Clyde and Anna (Ethan) Amos in Brainerd. She married Peter Ringwelski on June 10, 1950 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Shirley was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. She was outgoing and liked camping, fishing and playing cards. Shirley loved cooking and baking, especially her cinnamon rolls and lemon pie. Shirley was honest, loving and caring. She loved her family and grandchildren most of all.

Shirley is survived by her children, Kipp (Joyce) Ringwelski of Andover, Ron (Sharon) Ringwelski of Becker, Brice (Shari) Ringwelski of Coon Rapids; daughter-in-law, Sue of Coon Rapids; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister-in-law, Rose Amos. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter; son, Guy; brothers, Clyde Jr. and Bob; and sister, Evelyn.