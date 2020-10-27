Shirley M. Maurer, 85, Sartell

November 14, 1934 - October 26, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Shirley M. Maurer, age 85, who passed away Monday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Pastor Maggie Berndt-Dreyer will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home.

Shirley was born November 14, 1934, in Brainerd to John & Agnes (Roff) Husman. She married Cyril Maurer on April 27, 1956, in Fort Ripley. Shirley graduated from Pillager High School in 1952. She then completed one year of teacher training in Staples and later obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in education from St. Cloud State University in 1974. Shirley was a teacher at Rice Elementary in Rice and Hillside Middle School in Sauk Rapids for 34 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell and the Minnesota Education Association. Shirley enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, sewing, baking pies, traveling, family reunion picnics, and spending time at their lake home. She was very detail oriented, organized, and extremely generous. Shirley was head of the Sauk Rapids Teachers Union, Teacher of the Year in 1989, and was very proud of her teaching career.

Shirley is survived by her son and daughters, Mike (Jil) Maurer of Rice, Julie (Peter) Trousil of Rice, and Kate Maurer of Stanchfield; brother, Marvin Husman of Texas; grandchildren, Marie (Chad) Eggert of Rice and Jacob Trousil of St. Cloud; and great grandchildren, Morgan, Teagan, and Bria Eggert. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril in 2015; brothers, Harold, John, and Tom Husman; and sisters, Margaret Lewis, Caroline Harper, and Emma Jean Iverson.