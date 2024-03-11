Shirley A. Weisman, 82, Rockville

April 13, 1941 - March 6, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rockville, MN for Shirley A. Weisman, age 82, who died Wednesday, at the St. Cloud Hospital with her husband and children by her side. There will be no public visitation and there will be a private burial at Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN, after mass.

Shirley was born on April 13, 1941, in Cold Spring, MN to Victor and Frances (Determan) Iten. She married Mike Weisman on April 11, 1964, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Shirley kept an immaculate home and was a superb cook. She enjoyed hosting holidays with her family, riding her bike, shopping, and going to lunch, shows and the casino with friends. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley enjoyed volunteering at church. She was a member of The Christian Women and Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Mike, and children, Bill (Lauri), Ron, Tom, Michelle and ten grandchildren, Halle, Mackenzie, Drake, Henry, Peter; Louis, Lydia; Jaden; Claire and Ella.

She is preceded in death by her son, Timmy; parents; sisters, Ellen Nieters and Mary Guggenberger.

Memorials are preferred to Ronald McDonald House, 621 Oak Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414.