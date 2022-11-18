Shirley A. Bloch, 81, Collegeville

July 3, 1941 - November 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. John’s Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Shirley Ann Bloch age 81, who passed away at her home in Collegeville, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center on Fruit Farm Road in Collegeville. Visitation will continue prior to the service on Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. in the Abbey Church.

Shirley was born on July 3, 1941, in Collegeville, MN to George and Viola (Gillitzer) Dullinger.

Shirley lived in the Collegeville area her entire life. She raised her family of six children and enjoyed seeing their lives develop and grow. Outside of her home, Shirley worked in a variety of positions including time at St. Raphael’s in St. Cloud, the Liturgical Press in Collegeville, Sexton Dining at St. John’s University, cleaning area homes, and special work as a daycare provider in the earlier years. She will be remembered as an extremely hard worker with many beautiful talents. Shirley loved to watch westerns, Jeopardy, old movies, and the wildlife that frequented her yard. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, hearing about other’s travels, doing puzzles, embroidery, gardening, mowing her yard, bowling, and listening to country music. Shirley was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Parish and the St. Rose Mission Circle.

She is survived by her children, Scott Bloch, Brian (Gail) Bloch, Kim Davis, Peg (Dave “Hook”) Loso, Chuck Bloch, and Todd (Cristy) Bloch; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Ostendorf, Delvin (Lillian) Dullinger, and Dianne (Willy) Sobania; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Viola Dullinger; son-in-law, Eric Davis; and step-granddaughter, Kaia Makela.

Among her favorites, Shirley loved lilacs. The family asks those attending the funeral to please consider wearing a touch of lilac that day to honor her memory.

Donations will be used to honor Shirley’s favorite cause, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.