Sheryl J. Furzland, 66, Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Princeton

April 5, 1958 - February 1, 2025

attachment-Sheryl Furzland loading...

Sheryl Joan Furzland, age 66, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Princeton, MN, passed away on February 1, 2025. Born on April 5, 1958, in Princeton, Sheryl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who dedicated her life to caring for those around her.

She was married to Gregory Furzland, and together they raised three sons, Matthew (Stephanie), Keith (Anna), and John. Sheryl was also a proud grandmother to Mikko, Addison, Madeline, Freya, Abel, Matthew Jr, Elijah, and Leila. Her family meant everything to her, and her nurturing spirit touched the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her siblings, Stephanie (Arthur) Skarohlid, Jeff (Cheryl) Howard, twin sister, Sheila (Kevin) VanHooser, and Shar (Tim) Williamson; and sister-in-law, Lisa Howard. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy; mother, Frances; and brother, James.

Sheryl was a passionate lover of animals, especially her cats, and was known for her warmth and generosity. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, giving freely of her time and talents without ever expecting anything in return. She shared her talents through singing in her church choir, as well as being a member of her community theater and playing community softball on Frans Beauties softball team. A patient, kind, and selfless person, she found joy in the happiness of others, putting their needs ahead of her own.

Though she spent much of her life in Princeton, Sheryl also enjoyed the warmth and sunshine of Florida, where she found peace in her later years. No matter where she was, Sheryl’s heart was always at home with her loved ones.

In addition to her devotion to family, Sheryl was dedicated to her health and well-being. She taught aerobics for community education for many years and made exercise a regular part of her routine. She inspired those around her to live healthy, active lives.

Sheryl will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, care, and selflessness will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton. In lieu of flowers, Sheryl asked for those who can to donate to your local animal shelter.