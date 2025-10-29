September 4, 1968 - October 24, 2025

Funeral Services will be 6:30 PM on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Sherri Diederich, age 57, who passed away Friday, October 24, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM, prior to the service.

Sherri was born on September 4, 1968 to Winnebago, MN to Cheryl Skarin and Dale Anderson. She was the oldest of 4 siblings and spent her early childhood in Southern MN before moving to Sauk Rapids during middle school. She met her first love, Ed Diederich in high school and they proceeded to create a family with 4 beautiful children. As it frequently goes in life, things change over time. That change allowed her to find her second love, Marvin Kampa. Marvin opened his heart and home to both Sherri and her children, treating them as his own. Her children were the center of her world, but she loved her grandchildren even more. Some of her favorite memories were spending time in the pool with them after the Rapids River Days Parade. She immensely enjoyed watching politics, competitive cooking shows and Big Brother. She was always interested in true crime and criminal justice, completing her degree in Court Stenography. She changed careers and discovered her true passion– construction. She loved everything about the industry, from the people to the projects. She considered herself extremely fortunate to finish her career employed by BCI Construction, who she said was the best company she had ever worked for. Sherri was ferocious in life, never backing down from a challenge. She demonstrated this tremendously during her valiant 2-year battle against cancer. She lost her courageous fight on Friday October 24th surrounded by the 5 people who loved her most.

She is survived by her children, Kayla (Jake) Nielsen of Rice, Justin (Kelsey) Diederich of Rice, Tyler (Brooke) Diederich of Rice, Dylan (Kristie) Diederich of Sauk Rapids, stepson Samuel Stoyanoff of Elko; her most trusted partner in life, Marvin Kampa of Sauk Rapids; her 7 grandchildren, Tucker, Hudson, Sydney, Wyatt, Abel, Myles and Levi; and her brother, Dana Smith.

Sherri is preceded in death by her parents; brother Bill; sister Tracy; and grandchildren Mason, Everleigh and Emerson.