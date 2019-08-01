Sheriff: Vehicles, Park Property Damaged in Royalton

ROYALTON -- Two people allegedly did a lot of damage to some property in Royalton. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says their office received a number of calls early Wednesday morning regarding damage in the city of Royalton.

Vehicles were spray painted, a porta-potty was lit on fire at Memorial Park, picnic tables and other park equipment were spray painted, signs were knocked down and spray painted, there was damage to a pool at a home, a mailbox was spray painted, and a home under construction was entered and damaged.

Two people have been taken into custody 21-year-old Austin Dalton of Royalton and a 16-year-old from Royalton.