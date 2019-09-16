Sheriff: Sun Obstructs Vision, Causes 2 Vehicle Crash

COLD SPRING -- Officials say the bright sun is at least partially to blame for a two vehicle crash. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday on County Road 2 at Island Lake Road just north of Cold Spring.

Seventeen-year-old Kjerstin Campbell of Paynesville was driving east on County Road 2 attempting to turn left onto Island Lake Road.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jesse Kern of Cold Spring was also going east when his Suburban struck the rear of the SUV going about 50 miles an hour.

Kern says he didn't see the brake lights or turn signals due to the sun obstructing his vision.

A passenger in the first vehicle, 15-year-old Claire Campbell of Paynesville, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.