Sheriff: St. Cloud Woman Arrested After 5 Mile Chase

DASSEL -- A St. Cloud woman has been arrested after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday on Highway 12, just west of Highway 15, in Dassel Township. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on suspicion that the driver was intoxicated.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Megan Bryan of St. Cloud fled from the deputy. The deputy gave chase for about five miles before the driver stopped. Bryan was arrested for DUI and fleeing a police officer.

The Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation revealed Bryan’s blood alcohol content was .30.

A passenger, 27-year-old Dana Laughton, of Darwin, was arrested for obstructing when she allegedly physically resisted deputies. Laughton was also charged with introducing contraband into a jail.

Laughton posted bail and was given a court date for July 28. Bryan made her first court appearance on Monday.