Sheriff: St. Cloud Woman, 3 Teens Hurt in Hubbard Co. Crash

NEVIS -- Three life-flight helicopters responded to a crash involving a St. Cloud woman up in northern Minnesota. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road 33 south of Nevis.

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Forty-one-year-old Meghan Faundeen of St. Cloud was driving the car when it went off the road and went airborne and hit an approach. She received multiple injuries and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Two teenage passengers also suffered serious injuries with one also flown to HCMC and the other to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

A fourth teenage passenger had a broken wrist and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Park Rapids.