Sheriff: St. Cloud Man Arrested After Fire, Classic Car Stolen

UPSALA -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested and is facing charges in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Basswood Avenue in Upsala just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for a possible burglary.

Responding deputies noticed someone had entered a garage on the property. When they checked the house they could see flames coming from the kitchen stove. The Upsala fire department was called and put out the fire.

Deputies also learned a 1964 Ford Thunderbird was taken from the property. Later on Saturday night Sauk Centre police spotted the stolen car and arrested the driver 27-year-old Justin Wilkinson of St. Cloud.

The Sheriff's Office says the case is still an active investigation and they are asking anyone that may have seen any suspicious activity on Basswood Avenue, including suspicious vehicles or people, to call their office.