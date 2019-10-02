KIMBALL -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old runaway from Kimball has been located and is safe.

The sheriff's office sent out a news release Wednesday saying Tyler Curtis was supposed to board a bus to a Kimball football game on September 27th, but never boarded the bus. Authorities later received reports of Curtis being spotted at a Sauk Rapids high school football game that night. The sheriff's office reported Curtis was possibly staying in Sauk Rapids or nearby.

Authorities have not said where Curtis was found.

