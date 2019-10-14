Sheriff: Paynesville Man Hurt in Pickup Rollover

PAYNESVILLE -- Stearns County deputies responded to a pickup rollover early Sunday morning.

Dispatch received an OnStar notification from a vehicle's device just before 2:00 a.m. indicating it was involved in a crash. OnStar was able to provide the vehicle's location near County Road 33 and 233rd Street, about five miles north of Paynesville. Dispatchers tried to talk to anyone who might have been in the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

A pickup was in the ditch and appeared to have rolled a number of times shearing off a power pole. Initially, deputies were unable to find anyone with the vehicle. While they were on the scene, a second vehicle arrived at the crash scene and the driver said he had a man in the passenger seat who walked up to his house and was believed to be the driver of the truck.

Thirty-two-year-old Brady Wuertz of Paynesville admitted he was the driver. He was taken to Paynesville Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.