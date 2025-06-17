Sheriff Offers Reminders In Wake of String Of Burglaries
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff has some reminders for residents as they investigate a string of burglaries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that occurred over the past week in rural Hillman in northeastern Morrison County.
The break-ins have involved homes, seasonal properties, and outbuildings. Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are connected.
The sheriff asks residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity, note and report any unfamiliar vehicles or people, secure your buildings and vehicles, and consider using trail cameras or surveillance systems.
If you have information, please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. For emergencies or if you witness suspicious activity in progress, call 911 immediately.
