Sheriff: Man Hurt In Fall from ATV

ZIMMERMAN -- An 18-year-old Princeton man was hospitalized Friday after falling from the back on an ATV and hitting his head.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says it happened northeast of Zimmerman at 112th Street Northwest and 274th Avenue in Livonia Township at about 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found Cameron J. Kottke unresponsive but breathing and was airlifted from the scene.

Investigators determined that Kottke was one of two people in the back of a 2019 Polaris ATV being driven by 18-year-old Tanner Pedersen of Zimmerman.

The passengers were not restrained and were not wearing safety gear or helmets. The ATV was traveling at a slow speed when it turned onto 274th Avenue. Kottke lost his grip on the frame near the roof and fell onto the ground, hitting his head.

Investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.