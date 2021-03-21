Sheriff Investigating Murder, Suicide in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

On Friday around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Woodhill Court in Rockford after neighbors reported seeing an unoccupied vehicle running in the driveway for over an hour.

They found a woman and a man inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

While this is an ongoing investigation it is believed the man found inside the home shot and killed the woman before turning the gun on himself. They knew each other and Sheriff's Office is not looking for any additional suspects.

The names will be released after all next of kin have been notified.

Get our free mobile app