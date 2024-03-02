One Person Dead After Traffic Stop In St. Michael
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person is dead after a traffic stop turned deadly in St. Michael Saturday morning. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says at about 5:00 a.m. a deputy performed a traffic stop at Ivory Ave. NE at which time the driver got out of the car with a weapon, confronted the officer, and refused to comply with the deputy's commands.
The confrontation resulted in the deputy shooting the driver. Deputies attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and continued the efforts.
They were not successful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
