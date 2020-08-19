Sheriff: Elk River Man Drowns in Wright County Lake

ANNANDALE -- An Elk River man has drowned in a lake by Annandale. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call on Granite Lake at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Eighty-three-year-old Robert Jacobson was pulled from the water onto a boat and lifesaving efforts began immediately, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that Jacobson was a passenger in a boat driven by 76-year-old David Gunderson of Annandale. Gunderson had put the boat motor in reverse to remove weeds from the propeller and when he shifted it to go forward Jacobson fell off the front of the boat.