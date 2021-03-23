Update: Sheriff Releases Names of 2 Killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide.

It is believed 47-year-old Christopher Powers of Rockford killed himself after fatally shooting his girlfriend 46-year-old Regina Hughes of Rockford.

Deputies were called to the home in Rockford at about 8:30 on Friday night after neighbors reported a vehicle running in the driveway for more than an hour.

