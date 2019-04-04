Sheriff: Burn Barrel Ignites Grass Fire Near Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- Sparks or ashes from a burn barrel are being blamed for igniting a grass fire. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it started just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 23 and Stearns County Road 6 in Rockville.

The burn barrel was at the home of Michael Fanslau of Rockville.

The fire started near Hemlock Road and spread south toward Highway 23. It consumed about two acres of wetland grass. Officials say the smoke and fire caused a brief hazard to traffic on the highway.

Nobody was hurt and no structures were damaged.

