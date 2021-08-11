Sheriff: Body of Missing Woman Has Been Found

ISANTI -- The body of a woman who had been missing for days has apparently been found.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night investigators were executing a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue northwest in Athens Township when they found the body.

The Sheriff says the Medical Examiner is responsible for the formal identification but it is believed that based on evidence found at the scene that it is 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.

Get our free mobile app

At this time no one has been arrested, however, the Sheriff says there is no threat to public safety.

Vangrinsven was last seen alive on Thursday night.

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For