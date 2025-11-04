BECKER (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy wants to add more battery storage to its facility in Becker and more solar power to its array in Clear Lake.

Xcel Energy says it plans to build the Midwest's largest battery energy storage site at the Sherco Energy Hub. The proposal filed with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Friday would double the amount of battery storage adjacent to the Sherco coal plant in Becker, which is scheduled to retire by the end of 2030. The Commission previously approved 300 megawatts of storage. The new proposal increased the capacity to 600 megawatts. If approved, construction would begin next year.

Xcel also wants to expand the company's Sherco Solar facility with an additional 200-megawatt solar array in Clear Lake Township. Xcel's proposal to add a fourth phase to the site would bring the facility's total generating capacity to 910 megawatts by 2029. The first two phases are already online, with a third phase under construction.

Xcel Energy expects the projects will qualify for federal tax credits.