CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

One vehicle, driven by 61-year-old Karen Novak of Merrill, Wisconsin, was traveling east on the highway while a second vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Robert Knacke of St. Cloud, was in the median when they collided.

Knacke was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children in his vehicle were not hurt. Novak was also not hurt.

Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Clear Lake Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.