Sherburne County Moves To End All DEI Activities

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is set to eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activities.

This week, the County Board voted to end all initiatives and programs to enhance DEI efforts.

This decision aligns with President Trump's recent executive order, which instructs federal contractors to refrain from participating in DEI activities, characterizing them as a form of illegal discrimination.

The Sherburne County Administrator mentioned that the county's contract with the Minneapolis-based Culture Brokers program, which offers consulting services for DEI initiatives, may be affected by this decision.