Sherburne County Jail Inmate Now Facing Federal Assault Charges

ELK RIVER -- An inmate at the Sherburne County Jail has been formally charged with assault.

According to the federal indictment filed Friday, 25-year-old Hakeem Coles was in the jail in January awaiting trial for charges related to an armed robbery at a Cowboy Jacks Bar and Grill in Minneapolis.

On January 27th, 2020 a corrections officer at the jail was doing routine checks when he was attacked by Coles. According to a report from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the officer was attacked from behind and hit several times on the head.

Coles, who hadn't had any prior contact with the officer, told officials he has a hatred for law enforcement and planned to assault the next officer he saw.

Following an investigation of the incident by the FBI, the sheriff's office, and the United States Marshal's Service, Coles now faces charges of assault of a person assisting federal law enforcement officers.

He will be arraigned at a later date.