St. Paul Man Charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man is facing illegal firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Torrence Finley was charged with one count of possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal.

Records show in October 2022, as part of an investigation being done by the ATF, Minneapolis Police Department, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department, Finley was found to be in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

According to the documents, Finley had previous felony convictions in Chisago, Dakota, and Ramsey counties, including several domestic assault convictions, and is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition in his possession at any time.

He will make his next court appearance at a later date.

