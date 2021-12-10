Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sherburne County. It will be in effect from noon Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The St. Cloud metro area is on the very northern edge of a large winter storm. St. Cloud is expected to see about one inch of snow, with up to six inches possible closer to the northern Twin Cities metro area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of southern Minnesota, where they could see anywhere from six up to 14 inches of snow.

Significant travel impacts are expected Friday afternoon and evening.