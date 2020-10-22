Shawn Michael Sipe, 55, Alexandria

August 25, 1965 - October 18, 2020

A memorial service will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home - Stein Chapel in Long Prairie, for Shawn M. Sipe who passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Alomere Health in Alexandria. Pastor Matt Sipe will officiate and burial will be at the Pleasant Mound Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel.

Shawn was born in Monticello on August 25, 1965. He was raised by his mother Patricia Ann (Varner) Sipe and adoptive father Randall Sipe. He attended school in Long Prairie and worked on the family farm. Recently he moved to Alexandria. Shawn was very technically minded and loved electronics and computers.

Shawn is survived by his father, Randall of Litchfield; son, Adam Fearing of Long Prairie; brothers Todd (Bonnie) of Aldie, VA and Kristopher (Beth) of Long Prairie; sisters Tracy Crain of Rochester and Dakota Sipe of Watford City, ND.

He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Sipe.