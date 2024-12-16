Shawn M. Weber, 63, Cold Spring

September 29, 1961 - December 10, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Shawn M. Weber, age 63, who passed away peacefully Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Shawn was born in St. Cloud, MN to John “Jack” and Helen (Thielen) Weber and grew up in Sauk Rapids, MN. Shawn married Marcia (Willenbring) on September 8, 1990, and they had three children together.

Shawn enjoyed woodworking, puzzle books, listening to classic country music and griping about Minnesota sports teams; hobbies he passed down to each of his children. He had cherished memories of creating havoc on the family farm with his siblings and cousins.

Shawn is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marcia; children, Michael, Amanda, Nicole; siblings, Anna Mae, Jeff (Lori), Bill (Denise) and extended family.

Shawn is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank; and his beloved cats, Mario and Yoshi.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital 5-South medical care team.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.