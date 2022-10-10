Shawn G. Winter, 57, Cold Spring

August 11, 1965 - October 4, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Shawn G. Winter, age 57, who died October 4, 2022, at his place of residence.

A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Shawn was born in St Cloud, MN to Donnie and Ginger (Bertram) Winter. He graduated from Rocori High School in 1984. Shawn married Pam Noll July 17, 1992. They divorced years later. He worked as a site supervisor in the wind energy industry for 15 years.

Shawn enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting with his dad, happy hour with friends, spending time with family and watching the MN Twins. He will be remembered as a big-hearted man who loved to help others. He had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and gave the best big bear hugs.

Shawn’s pride and joy was his daughter, Kandice. He loved her so much and was so proud of the amazing person she has become.

Shawn is survived by his daughter, Kandice; parents, Donnie and Ginger; sisters, Lisa and Tina.