Sharyn A. Clark, 77, Sauk Rapids

August 22, 1941 - April 17, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Sharyn A. Clark, age 77, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Brady Finnern will officiate and entombment will be in the Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sharyn was born on August 22, 1941 to Harold and Mildred (Witte) Von Eschen in Ortonville. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life and worked as a realtor for Prudential Pladson Realty in St. Cloud for many years and retired in 2013. Sharyn was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Sartell. She was also president of the St. Cloud Realtor Association. Sharyn was caring, classy, always had her nails done and had a great sense of humor. She kept busy reading non fiction books, gardening and planting flowers, she especially liked caring for her geraniums. Spending time with family and her grandchildren were very important to her. She attended her grandchildren’s sporting events, enjoyed playing board games, and traveling with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Heather (Patrick) Brennan of Sartell, Jon (Corine) Clark of Pequot Lakes, and Jill (Roger) Krueger of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Garrett (Samantha) Brennan, Hannah Brennan, Andrew Clark, Brandon (Nina) Clark, Emma and Cullen Krueger. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and the Good Shepherd nursing staff in the Memory Care unit.