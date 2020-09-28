Sharon Wiley, 73, Foley

August 30, 1947 - September 24, 2020

Sharon Wiley, age 73 of Foley passed away September 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on October 27, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sharon Louise Wiley was born August 30, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Peter and Syble (Vaillancourt) Gruba. She graduated from Foley High School in 1965. She married Lloyd Wiley on July 7, 1967 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. She worked at Caseys in Foley for 7 years and Tom Thumb for 5 years. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family and was always playing particle jokes on people. Sharon taught Sunday School and Religion classes at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park. She was an avid Elvis fan and in her later years she collected frogs and bells.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, Foley, and son and daughters: Jason, Foley; Debbie (Ryan) Wiley Colson, Indiana; Kimberly (fiance, Dean Schafer) McDonald, Foley and Melissa (fiance, Tom) Wiley of Becker as well as grandchildren: Jeremy Buckendahl, Kelly Bowman, Anthony McDonald, Alexandria McDonald, Evelyn Wiley, Brenda Wiley, Chelsea Sasse and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sister: Ray (Linda) Gruba, Milaca; Gary (Ruth) Gruba, Foley and Delores (Roger) Burnette of Clear Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Gruba.